Camp Creek Fire Now 1226 Acres, Community Meeting Planned Sunday

Portland, Ore. — The Camp Creek Fire, situated in the Bull Run drainage, has expanded to an estimated 1226 acres. The fire’s growth today was driven by the presence of abundant forest duff material and dense vegetation, contributing to a significant smoke column relative to the fire’s size.

Effective 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 27, the Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team #1 will assume control of the fire. This transition is expected to enhance the fire suppression effort by providing additional resources and operational capabilities.

A Community Meeting is planned for Sunday, August 27, at 6:30 p.m., to deliver a comprehensive fire update. The meeting will be held at Sandy High School.

A dedicated Facebook page dedicated to the Camp Creek Fire will be established, alongside a dedicated Inciweb.nwcg.gov webpage. These platforms will ensure more frequent dissemination of updated fire information.