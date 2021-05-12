Camas Mayor Stepping Down
CAMAS, Wash. — The mayor of Camas is stepping down. Barry McDonnell announced the decision Tuesday.
He says balancing the mayoral responsibilities with his full time job and family was quote, “Not sustainable for me.”
According to the Columbian, McDonnell’s resignation takes effect immediately. He says Mayor Pro Tem Ellen Burton will take over.
McDonnell launched a write-in campaign against former Mayor Shannon Turk about a month before the November 2019 election. His campaign followed a controversy over a $78 million bond to build a new community center. Voters overwhelmingly rejected the bond and voted for McDonnell to replace Turk as Camas Mayor.