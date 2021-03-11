Camas High School Closes Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
CAMAS, Wash. — Clark County Health officials are tracking a potential COVID-19 outbreak involving students of Camas High School. There are at least 13 positive cases at this time with nearly three dozen people who could have been exposed.
Camas High School was closed to in-person learning today and will be again on Friday.
“A-Cohort students attended school in-person Monday and Tuesday this week. We are relieved to report we have not had any confirmed spread of the virus at school,” said Superintendent Jeff Snell.
The school district says the students were exposed at a non school-sanctioned event off-site last weekend.
“Following the mitigation strategies is so important and likely the reason we are not seeing spread in our school or classrooms. We will continue to follow up as we receive test results and work through the contact tracing process. We want our students back in school and ask for our community’s help in following public health guidance outside of school,” Superintendent Snell added.