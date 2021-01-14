Calls Increase for New Clackamas County Commissioner to Resign
Clackamas County’s elected leaders are adding their voices, to those demanding that a new commissioner step down because of controversial social media posts.
More than a dozen Clackamas County officials are calling for Mark Shull to resign, including Board of Commissioners Chair Tootie Smith. She released a statement about her fellow republican, saying quote: “In support of the greatest good of citizens of Clackamas County, I have asked that Mark Shull resign from the board of county commissioners immediately.”
“The reaction in Clackamas and Multnomah Counties has ranged from outrage to surprise,” says the Portland Tribune’s Managing Editor Dana Haynes.
He describes Shull’s posts as “Pretty horrible.” He quotes one, “In November 2019 he wrote, quoting now, the most menacing threat to U.S. national security is the incursion of Islam and it’s time for a new D-Day.”
11 state representatives and senators who represent parts of Clackamas County condemn Shull’s comments.