Calling The IRS? Hold Times Are Way Down This Tax Season

April 17, 2023 10:23AM PDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS says it has answered 2 million more calls this tax filing season than a year ago, with the average phone wait time now at four minutes.

That’s down considerably from 27 minutes for the 2022 tax season.

The federal tax administrator is promoting its improved customer service and giving credit to a big boost in funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act that Democrats pushed through Congress last year.

Additionally, the agency served 100,000 more taxpayers in-person and digitized 80 times more paper forms than in 2022 and cleared the backlog of unprocessed 2022 individual tax returns.

