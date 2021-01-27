Call Center Manager Pleads Guilty To Multimillion Dollar Scam
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) – The manager of an Everett call center has pleaded guilty to a scam that took $2.5 million from about 1,000 distressed homeowners.
Edwin Josue Herrera Rosales faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced on May 4.
Prosecutors say Herrera operated call centers under the names “Sound Solutions Group,” “Community Assistance Center,” and California-based “Sienna Support Network.”
He and his co-conspirators sent solicitation mailers to homeowners nationwide that promised to reduce mortgage debts and lower their monthly payments.
The customers paid an upfront fee of $3,000 for the company to negotiate a favorable mortgage modification, but the company had no legal or “underwriting” staff.