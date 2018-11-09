California Wildfires Turn Deadly As Tens Of Thousands Evacuate

PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: A hospital worker embraces her co-worker as they evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital during the Camp Fire on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)