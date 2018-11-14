California Smoke Affecting Oregon Air Quality
By Jacob Dean
Nov 14, 2018 @ 5:54 AM

Oregon – Oregon is starting to see more affects from the massive wildfires burning in California. The DEQ Air Quality Index Map shows the air quality is in the moderate range this morning, up and down the Willamette valley. Earlier this morning Portland reached the “Unhealthy For Sensitive Groups” level, but has since gone back down to moderate. It’s unclear if the air quality will improve or not throughout the day, we are watching it.

DUTCH BROS is matching up to $150,000 dollars in donations for the California wildfire relief efforts. Just drop by one of their drive-thru’s for a cup of coffee between now and next Monday. People were lining up yesterday morning.

