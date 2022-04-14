California Couple’s Stolen Moving Truck & Car Recovered

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A couple moving from California to the Columbia River Gorge lost just about everything they own.
Melissa Enoch-Rex and her husband were 10 minutes from their new home in Corbett when they decided to stay at the Comfort Inn in Troutdale on Tuesday night. When they woke up Wednesday morning, their U-Haul truck with all their belongings and a Mazda Miata on a trailer were gone.
The car was found near Northeast 82nd and Fremont in Portland on Wednesday night. The trailer turned up 20 minutes later at Southeast 53rd and Bush.
On Thursday morning, the U-Haul truck was located at Southeast 49th and Haig. However, most of the couple’s belongings were gone.
The vehicles were not occupied. There has not been an arrest.
The couple is heartbroken over the loss of sentimental items like Melissa’s grandmother’s silverware and pictures of her son.