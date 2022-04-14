      Weather Alert

California Couple’s Stolen Moving Truck & Car Recovered

Apr 14, 2022 @ 1:11pm

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A couple moving from California to the Columbia River Gorge lost just about everything they own.

Melissa Enoch-Rex and her husband were 10 minutes from their new home in Corbett when they decided to stay at the Comfort Inn in Troutdale on Tuesday night.  When they woke up Wednesday morning, their U-Haul truck with all their belongings and a Mazda Miata on a trailer were gone.

The car was found near Northeast 82nd and Fremont in Portland on Wednesday night.  The trailer turned up 20 minutes later at Southeast 53rd and Bush.

On Thursday morning, the U-Haul truck was located at Southeast 49th and Haig.  However, most of the couple’s belongings were gone.

The vehicles were not occupied.  There has not been an arrest.

The couple is heartbroken over the loss of sentimental items like Melissa’s grandmother’s silverware and pictures of her son.

TAGS
Arizona plate California Comfort Inn Mazda Miata MCSO stolen Troutdale uhaul
Popular Posts
Warming Shelters Open As Temps Fall Near Freezing
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Hwy. 224 On Schedule For Reopening After 2020 Wildfires
Body Of Missing Snowboarder Recovered From Mount Hood
CDC Extends Travel Mask Requirement To May 3 As COVID Rises
Connect With Us Listen To Us On