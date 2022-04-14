      Weather Alert

California Couple Has Their Moving Truck and Car Stolen From A Hotel Parking Lot

Apr 14, 2022 @ 7:12am

TROUTDALE, Ore.–A couple moving from California to the Columbia River Gorge just lost everything they own. Melissa Enoch-Rex and her husband were 10 minutes from their new home in Bridal Veil when they decided to stay at the Comfort Inn at Troutdale overnight. When they woke up Wednesday morning they found out that their U-Haul truck was gone, along with their car that was on a flatbed attached to the U-Haul.

Melissa is heartbroken over the loss of sentimental items like her Grandmother’s Silverware and pictures of her son.  The U-Haul truck has Arizona license plates A-J-2-8-9-2-0, and the 1990 Mazda Miata has a distinctive yellow spoiler on the back, with California license plate 7-Z-K-C-2-6-5. If you see the stolen truck or car, your asked to call the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

