California Confirms 3rd Cruise Virus Infection
San Francisco, Calf. (AP) — California authorities say they have confirmed a third case of novel coronavirus from a passenger who traveled on the Grand Princess cruise ship last month from San Francisco to Mexico.
Authorities said Wednesday that a passenger on the Feb 11-21 cruise has died and another is infected.
Sonoma County health officials said Thursday that a third passenger has tested positive for the virus. They identified that person as a resident of Sonoma County who is being treated at a hospital with the other infected passenger, who was also a Sonoma County resident.
A Coast Guard helicopter on Thursday delivered test kits to the cruise ship off the coast of California. Officials say the ship began another voyage to Hawaii after last month’s cruise to Mexico and now has passengers on board with flu-like symptoms.
Separately, San Francisco announced the first two cases of the virus in the city itself on Thursday.