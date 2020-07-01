Calabro Steps Down As Rip City’s TV Voice
PORTLAND, Ore. – The television voice of the Portland Trail Blazers is leaving Rip City.
The team announcing today that after four years on the call, Kevin Calabro is stepping down to focus on his family.
“This was a very difficult decision to make and I want to thank the Allen family and Chris McGowan for their support and understanding,” said Calabro. “I’ll always be grateful to the Rip City fans for welcoming me into the family.”
Trail Blazers Television Studio Host Jordan Kent will be filling the role of play-by-play broadcaster for the remainder of the 2019-20 season set to tip off on July 31 in Orlando.