Calabro Officially Back On The Call For The Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday officially renamed Kevin Calabro as the team’s television play by play man.
Calabro left Rip City during the pandemic and was replaced by Jordan Kent for a short time.
When he returns to the mic for Portland’s first preseason game on October 4th, he’ll be rejoined by analyst Lamar Hurd and courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam.
Welcome back, @KevinCalabro! https://t.co/N7VdYs6F5G
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 17, 2021
Welcome back, @KevinCalabro! https://t.co/N7VdYs6F5G
— Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) August 17, 2021
Great to be back! Thank you Rip City!
— Kevin Calabro (@KevinCalabro) August 17, 2021
Great to be back! Thank you Rip City!
— Kevin Calabro (@KevinCalabro) August 17, 2021