      Weather Alert

Calabro Officially Back On The Call For The Blazers

Aug 17, 2021 @ 12:34pm
Courtesy: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday officially renamed Kevin Calabro as the team’s television play by play man.

Calabro left Rip City during the pandemic and was replaced by Jordan Kent for a short time.

When he returns to the mic for Portland’s first preseason game on October 4th, he’ll be rejoined by analyst Lamar Hurd and courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam.

 

 

TAGS
Kevin Calabro Portland Trail Blazers Rip City
Popular Posts
Cooling Centers Open During Heat Wave
$10,000 Reward To Find Arsonist In Battle Ground
Oregon Continues To Report Record COVID-19 Hospitalizations
Oregon Governor Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate, Warns Hospitals Could Be Overwhelmed
Excessive Heat Warning and Air Quality Alert In Effect
Connect With Us Listen To Us On