Cab Driver Shot On Interstate 205
September 1, 2022 11:06AM PDT
Credit: MGN
More about:
PORTLAND, Ore. — A cab driver was shot on Interstate 205 on Thursday morning.
The victim who works for Radio Cab was shot around the Glisan Street exit around 9:00am.
They drove themselves about 50 blocks to Providence Hospital.
Police found a vehicle possibly belonging to the shooter. A suspect was reportedly taken into custody.
More than 275 people have been wounded in shootings in the city this year with at least 53 fatal shootings.