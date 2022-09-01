KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Cab Driver Shot On Interstate 205

September 1, 2022 11:06AM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. — A cab driver was shot on Interstate 205 on Thursday morning.

The victim who works for Radio Cab was shot around the Glisan Street exit around 9:00am.

They drove themselves about 50 blocks to Providence Hospital.

Police found a vehicle possibly belonging to the shooter.  A suspect was reportedly taken into custody.

More than 275 people have been wounded in shootings in the city this year with at least 53 fatal shootings.

