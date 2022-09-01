Cab Driver Shot On Interstate 205, Suspect Arrested

Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — A cab driver was shot on Interstate 205 on Thursday morning.

The victim who works for Radio Cab was shot near the Glisan Street exit around 9:00am. One of the bullets went through the driver’s seat and hit the man in the back.

He drove himself about 50 blocks to Providence Hospital and was transferred to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center for surgery.

The driver was able to get the shooter’s license plate number and vehicle information. Police found a vehicle possibly belonging to the shooter and a suspect was taken into custody.

Radio Cab is reviewing dash cam video from the taxi.

More than 275 people have been wounded in shootings in the city this year with at least 53 fatal shootings.