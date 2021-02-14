C-TRAN – The Vine is currently being served by 40-foot buses. Passengers should board the bus at the designated location adjacent to each station. Turtle Place station is closed.
Routes 2, 9, 19, 31 and 32 are on snow route.
Route 6 is on a modified snow route, not currently serving two stops on southbound Grand Boulevard between McLoughlin and Evergreen, and not currently serving 39th Street between Fruit Valley Road and Kauffman Avenue.
Route 30 is on a modified snow route, not currently serving segments of McLoughlin Boulevard and Grand Boulevard.
Route 37 is on detour, not currently serving 192nd Avenue, 34th Street or east Mill Plain between 164th Avenue and 192nd Avenue.
Route 71 is on detour, not currently serving the Waterfront. All stops west of Columbia Street, along Columbia Way and 6th Street are not served. Three stops are closed downtown Vancouver: Columbia and 6th (stop ID 6186), 6th and Washington (stop ID 1384) and Broadway and 7th (stop ID 0631). Service is available eastbound on 8th and Main.
Route 80 is not currently serving 51st Circle.
Route 92 not serving Addy Loop in Washougal.
C-VAN is operating on Code Red, serving life-sustaining trips only.