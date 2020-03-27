Buy Groceries Online With Oregon SNAP Benefits
SALEM, Ore. — To help keep families safe from COVID-19, Oregonians on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can now use their benefits to buy groceries online from Walmart and Amazon.
“We are grateful that these retailers expanded their grocery services to all Oregonians receiving SNAP benefits,” said Dan Haun, Self-Sufficiency Programs Director at the Oregon Department of Human Services. “Convenience, quality and fresh groceries should not be determined by how someone pays. The expansion will increase food access for those who experience challenges visiting brick-and-mortar stores.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the number of people eligible for SNAP, the state says the ability to purchase groceries online supports physical distancing necessary to help slow the spread of the virus and abides by Governor Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order.
If your work hours are reduced or you lose your job, you may be eligible. You can apply for SNAP benefits here without visiting an office.