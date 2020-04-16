Busy Seattle Bridge Closed Indefinitely
SEATTLE (AP) – Officials predict that the West Seattle Bridge will remain closed to traffic until at least 2022 to brace and then possibly repair the cracking concrete main span.
The roadway was closed abruptly March 23 after inspectors found cracks rapidly growing along the center section of the bridge.
The bridge is the city’s busiest with an average of 100,000 vehicles and 25,000 transit riders daily before the coronavirus pandemic.
Seattle Department of Transportation director Sam Zimbabwe said Wednesday that the bridge will need to be shored up before it will be known if repairs can be made.