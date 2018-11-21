Busy Fly Away Day At PDX Airport

Portland, Oregon – Happy Thanksgiving Travel Day! If you’re making your way through Portland’s airport today, you’re not alone. The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the holiday travel week, and this year is forecasted to be one of the busiest years in the last decade.

If you’re a frequent Portland International Airport traveler, you may be accustomed to breezing through the security line in less than 10 minutes. With Thanksgiving just days away, however, holiday travel swings into full gear and you will likely need twice that amount of time to get through security, especially for those early morning flights.

With more than 60,000 travelers on each of the peak travel days (Nov. 20, 21, 25, and 26)—and a total of 384,000 travelers expected over seven days—this holiday period will set a record for PDX. Headed toward its sixth year of record passenger traffic growth, the airport anticipates ending the year serving almost 20 million travelers, roughly 4 percent more than last year.

And, lest the myth linger, while busy, neither the day before Thanksgiving, nor the Sunday following the holiday are the busiest travel days of the year at PDX. This year, that distinction went to Thursday, Aug. 2 when 71,000 travelers passed through PDX—the busiest day ever.

Nationally, Airlines for America’s Thanksgiving Air Travel Forecast notes 2018 will be the busiest ever, with an anticipated 30.6 million travelers nationwide, a 5.7 percent increase over last Thanksgiving’s travel period.

A few timely travel reminders:

Planning to park at the airport? Prior to leaving home, check parking availability to see if there’s ample parking in your preferred lot. Parking is expected to be available at PDX throughout the holiday season, though some lots may reach capacity.

Traveling with an animal? To better align with airlines' rules, PDX changed airport rules related to traveling with animals. Except for trained service animals, all animals (including dogs and other kinds of animals that provide emotional support) are only allowed in the airport if traveling with their owner or being shipped by air. These animals must be kept in pet carriers, except when using the pet relief area. If an animal cannot fit in a pet carrier, it must be carried; otherwise, if too large, it must be on a leash. If you plan to travel with an animal, read up on the rules before you fly.

Flying internationally? PDX now accepts Mobile Passport, which simplifies some of the paperwork when you return to PDX from an international trip. While the app doesn't replace your passport, it saves you time in line and eliminates paper forms.

To better align with airlines’ rules, PDX changed airport rules related to traveling with animals. Except for trained service animals, all animals (including dogs and other kinds of animals that provide emotional support) are only allowed in the airport if traveling with their owner or being shipped by air. These animals must be kept in pet carriers, except when using the pet relief area. If an animal cannot fit in a pet carrier, it must be carried; otherwise, if too large, it must be on a leash. If you plan to travel with an animal, read up on the rules before you fly. Flying internationally? PDX now accepts Mobile Passport, which simplifies some of the paperwork when you return to PDX from an international trip. While the app doesn’t replace your passport, it saves you time in line and eliminates paper forms.

Meanwhile the TSA says bring on the travelers, they are ready!

TSA releases national, local 2018 holiday travel outlook for Portland International Airport

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) nationally expects to

screen a record number of people during the 2018 Thanksgiving season. TSA projects it will

screen more than 25 million travelers between Friday, November 16 and Monday, November 26,

making it one of TSA’s busiest Thanksgivings on record. This represents a 5 percent increase

compared to this same period last year.

At Portland International Airport (PDX), the local travel trend will mirror the national trend.

Thanksgiving travel volumes pick up starting Friday, Nov. 16 when TSA expects to screen more

than 27,000 travelers through the security checkpoints at PDX. On Saturday, Nov. 17, TSA

expects more than 23,700 travelers. The lightest travel day will be Thanksgiving. The day-by-

day outlook is below:

Friday, 11/16 27,000

Saturday, 11/17 23,700

Sunday, 11/18 25,700

Monday, 11/19 26,400

Tuesday, 11/20 28,500

Wednesday, 11/21 30,500

Thursday, 11/22 19,900

Friday, 11/23 23,200

Saturday, 11/24 26,200

Sunday, 11/25 30,800

Monday, 11/26 29,300

To help travelers plan ahead, the busiest times at the PDX security checkpoints are usually 4:30

a.m. to 6:15 a.m. and again from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is often a mid-afternoon rush

around 3:00 p.m. and again at 10:00 p.m.

Last year, TSA noticed a marked change in Thanksgiving travel patterns and that pattern is

expected to continue this year. Instead of waiting for the day before Thanksgiving to travel,

people are beginning their travels on the Friday before Thanksgiving. Many passengers have

planned their return travel on the Sunday or Monday after Thanksgiving. In fact, nationally, the

Sunday after Thanksgiving is projected to break into TSA’s top 10 busiest days ever.

While TSA concentrates on aviation security, passengers can assist by coming to the airport

prepared. Here are some helpful travel tips to make the security checkpoint experience go

smoothly during the holidays – and throughout the year:

• During the peak holiday travel rush, arrive at the airport two hours prior to your flight

departure to ensure adequate time to be screened through the security checkpoint. By arriving

early, you will arrive at your gate with time to spare.

• Dress for security screening. Simplify your experience by avoiding bulky jewelry, scarves,

hair accessories and large belts since these types of items are likely to require additional

screening. Remember to remove all items from your pockets and secure them in your carry-

on bag.

• Organize your carry-on bag so electronics larger than a cell phone can be quickly and easily

accessed when at the security checkpoint. All electronic devices larger than a cell phone

should be placed in bins for x-ray screening with nothing on top or below, similar to how

laptops have been screened for several years.

• Remove travel-size liquids, gels and aerosols (3.4 ounces or less) from carry-on luggage.

Ensure they can be quickly and easily accessed. Any quantities larger than 3.4 ounces should

be placed in checked baggage.

• Question about what you can bring through the security checkpoint? Tweet or Message

AskTSA weekdays from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. PST and weekends and holidays from 6 a.m. to

4 p.m. PST.