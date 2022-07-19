Busy 24 Hours With Three Apartment Fires In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters were busy between Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning battling three major apartment fires across the city and rescuing several pets.
An apartment complex at Southeast 90th and Division caught fire just before 4:00am. The laundry room was on fire and it spread to an apartment and was burning up the wall. Four people and a dog are displaced due to the damage. The cause is under investigation.
Portland Fire & Rescue battled two major fires within two hours on Monday.
A fire at the Hazelwood Manor Apartments at Southeast 26th and Division around 2:00pm spread to two floors and the attic. Investigators say a candle caught some clothes on fire. Firefighters ask folks to consider battery-powered flameless options. At least three apartments are uninhabitable. A cat was rescued and reunited with its owner.
Just an hour prior, six cats were rescued from a laundry room on SE Lambert where a pile of clothes was on fire.
The fate was not as promising for a cat in an apartment at Southeast 77th and Mitchell. Firefighters responded just before 4:00pm and put out the fire before it spread to other structures. Unfortunately, the apartment is no longer safe to live in. The cause has not yet been identified.
There were no injuries reported in any of the fires.