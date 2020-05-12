Bus Riders In Seattle Required To Wear Masks
SEATTLE (AP) – People who ride buses in the Seattle area will be required to wear masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus and authorities are also strongly urging people to cover their faces in many other situations.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine made an announcement Monday afternoon, saying people are urged to wear masks in grocery stores, businesses and outdoors when they can’t keep six feet apart from others.
Masks are required for people who use King County Metro’s transit system.
Dr. Jeff Duchin, the public health director for Seattle and King County, said the new directive will not carry legal penalties for those who do not comply.