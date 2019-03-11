Bus Crashes on Way to High School Baseball Game

ELMIRA, Ore. – A bus carrying about 30 baseball players and coaches from Elmira High School near Eugene crashed into a tree Monday morning.

The School District says the bus was on its way to Hidden Valley for a game when the driver lost control.

One student was taken to the hospital with concussion symptoms, while another was taken to the hospital by his parent for an unspecified injury.

A handful of other students were evaluated at the scene for sore necks and backs.

The game was cancelled and the students were sent home.

The driver has not been charged.