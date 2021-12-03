Bus Crash Injures Six In Seattle Area

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – Firefighters say six people were hurt in a vehicle crash involving a Metro bus in the Seattle suburb of Renton.
Renton Firefighters said on Twitter at about 6:13 p.m. Thursday that units were responding to a serious vehicle crash at 140th Avenue Southeast and Maple Valley Highway.
Firefighters say the crash involved the bus, a dump truck and a passenger vehicle, and they called it a mass casualty incident due to multiple patients.
Firefighters later said five people were hurt and then added one more, saying a total of six people were taken to hospitals.
Roads there were closed and police were at the scene investigating.