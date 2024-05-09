Burt Joins the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department

There’s a new sheriff in town! Well not actually a sheriff, more like a new Deputy Dog! Burt is a Comfort Dog and will go on calls with his handler to help relieve stress and anxiety during a crisis. He’ll also attend community events. He was trained by Darin Campbell, who operates Working Dogs Oregon. He says they’re a huge asset to the community, to families in crisis and to first responders as well. We talked to Campbell about his work with dogs for local law enforcement agencies. You can hear that here: