KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Burt Joins the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department

May 9, 2024 11:11AM PDT
Share
Burt Joins the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department
Photo courtesy of Working Dogs Oregon

There’s a new sheriff in town!   Well not actually a sheriff, more like a new Deputy Dog!  Burt is a Comfort Dog and will go on calls with his handler to help relieve stress and anxiety during a crisis. He’ll also attend community events. He was trained by Darin Campbell, who operates Working Dogs Oregon. He says they’re a huge asset to the community, to families in crisis and to first responders as well.  We talked to Campbell about his work with dogs for local law enforcement agencies.  You can hear that here:

 

Photo courtesy of Working Dogs Oregon

More about:
Multnomah County Sheriff's Department
Working Dogs Oregon

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rates Rise Again
2

Confidence Of US Consumers Continues To Decline
3

Former Oregon State, NFL Star Tight End Aaron Thomas Dies In Corvallis
4

US Weekly Jobless Claims Hit Highest Level Since August 2023, Though Job Market Is Still Hot
5

Georgia Appeals Court Agrees To Review Ruling Allowing Fani Willis To Stay On Former President Trump's Election Case