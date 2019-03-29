Burned Down Score Tower Has Little League Asking For Help

VANCOUVER, WASH – A fire at a field behind Fort Vancouver High School destroyed the Alcoa Little League score tower along with everything inside. League President Justin Cvitkovitch tells us items that span the league’s 63 year history were inside.

Historical photographs, field equipment, bases, balls, rakes, chalk, team gear and some uniform items are now gone.

Cvitkovitch estimates the losses at $20,000, but is asking for half of that through a GoFundMe page, which you can find here.

He says the most important thing is getting equipment for the kids in order to get their season underway.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and while they can use other fields on the property, they can’t use any of them until the investigation is complete.