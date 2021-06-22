Burn Bans In Effect Due To High Fire Danger

PORTLAND, Ore. — The hot and dry conditions this week have increased the fire danger and several burn bans are in effect.
Fire agencies in Multnomah County extended a burn ban on Tuesday until further notice. It includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning. Outdoor barbecuing is still allowed, however you should exercise extreme caution.
There’s a ban on all debris burning in Washington County effective today. Small warming, cooking and recreational fires are allowed.
At 7:00 a.m. tomorrow (June 22) all Washington County Fire Agencies will be operating under a High-Fire Danger Burn Ban.
The cities of Camas and Washougal have banned all outdoor recreational fires. Those using wood fuel are now prohibited, but barbecues or grills using charcoal or gas are still allowed.
