Burn Ban In Effect For Multiple Counties In Washington
By Jordan Vawter
|
Aug 20, 2018 @ 5:34 PM

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities have issued a burn ban for counties including King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish because of wildfire smoke and related unhealthy air conditions.

The Puget Sound Air Agency says no outdoor burning is allowed as of 5 p.m. Monday in order to reduce any additional harm from excess air pollution. The ban covers Seattle, Tacoma, Everett and Port Orchard, among other locations.

Charcoal grills, campfires, bonfires, fires in fireplaces, fire pits or other free-standing devices are all prohibited.

Natural gas and propane grills and stoves are OK to use under the ban.

