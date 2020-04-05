Burglary Suspect Arrested; May Be Connected To Other Recent Crime
Portland, Ore. – A suspect arrested early Saturday morning, may be connected to other recent crimes around Southeast Portland. Officers responded to a burglary alarm at a medical clinic near 68th and Foster road. Neighbors saw the suspect jump a fence, and run through a yard. Then police caught 35-year-old Cruz Ortiz Jr. trying to recklessly drive away from the scene. Inside his vehicle officers found burglary tools and a Police Scanner App, open and running on his phone. He faces several charges including possession of meth.
