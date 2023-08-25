Burgers, Fairs, and Talking Heads This Weekend!

The 157th Oregon State Fair kicks off today in Salem and runs through Labor Day – September 4th. The 11-day annual event this is features the Flying Fools. These guys jump from high dives as far up as 80 feet into a pool that is only 26 feet around and 9 and a half feet deep. As many as FIVE flying fools will jump at the same time.

The 44th annual Portland Middle Eastern Festival is on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. The event has influences from Syrian, Greek, and Lebanese cultures. It’s at St George Orthodox church on NE 162nd in Portland. Admission is $5. Children 10 and under attend for free.

The 40th annual Hawthorne Street Fair is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. along four blocks from 34th and 38th Hawthorne Blvd. There are tons of booths, some entertainment, and live music. Some stores do sidewalk sales.

ThriftCon is Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features vintage clothing and collectibles from the ’70s through the 2000s. It’s at the Portland Expo Center all weekend.

It’s also BURGER WEEK! About 75 restaurants all around the region are participating. They have special burgers for $8. I tried the Ooga Chaka (yes, like the song!) at Portland Burgers. DELICIOUS!!!

If you are a fan of the TALKING HEADS, there’s a special event happening this weekend surrounding their music and a movie made about the band. It’s called Stop Making Sense and it’s at Revolution Hall in Portland.

There are several fundraisers this weekend to help people in Hawaii. Retailers across the Columbia River Gorge are asking people to shop and dine local for Maui. Participating businesses will donate a percentage of the day’s sales on Saturday to World Central Kitchen.

Hood to Coast is also today and tomorrow. It’s billed as the Mother of all Relays, drawing participants from over 40 countries and all 50 states. It takes 8 to 12-member relay teams 196 miles from the iconic top of Mount Hood to the beaches of the Pacific Ocean.

Sunday is 4$ movie day! More than 25 movies with multiple showtimes are playing at theaters throughout the Portland area.