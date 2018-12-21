In Brief: Don’t let that this is a “transformers” movie discourage you. It’s much more, much deeper and much better.



Director Travis Knight (Kubo and the Two Strings) and writer Christina Hodson (Unforgettable) have put together a film as easy to love as terrific robot movies of the past like Iron Giant, Short Circuit and even Terminator 2.

Set in 1987, Bumblebee casts Hailee Steinfeld (Pitch Perfect 2 & 3, The Edge of Seventeen, True Grit) as Charlie Watson. She’s angry, about to turn 18 and missing her late father. Charlie finds a junky old, yellow Volkswagen. It turns out to be Bumblebee who we first met as a yellow Camero in 2007’s original film.

The bad guy Decepticons are winning the war and Bumblebee has been sent to scout out Earth as a new base of operations for the good guy Autobots. Once here he gets into a battle with the U.S. military, short-circuits and loses his memory.

A few years later, he’s found by Charlie.

Transformers movies — even the original Micheal Bay flick from 2007 — have been pretty much so-so. The producers, writers and directors fail to give their robotic characters three-dimensional personalities. Bumblebee is totally different. Yes, it is a transformers movie but it’s also a relationship movie.

And it’s a very good one.

Steinfeld — one of the best of today’s crop of young actresses — has a lot of fun with a very challenging role and manages to make you believe she’s made a most wonderful friend of a sometimes goofy, almost childlike robot who can double as a very fast Volkswagen.

Don’t let that it’s a transformers movie keep you from seeing this one. It’s packed with laugh-out-loud scenes and will be fun for those who grew up with transformers on TV and for those who didn’t.

Director: Travis Knight

Stars: Hailee Steinfeld, Dylan O’Brien, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Cena, Megan Price, Peter Cullin, John Ortiz, Justin Theroux, Angela Bassett

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. One of the year’s best and funniest adventures. It is a very sweet movie that the whole family can enjoy. Rate this one a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



