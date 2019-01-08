Bullets Narrowly Miss a Shopper in a Winco Parking Lot

Happy Valley, OR. Clackamas County Deputies say a shopper was loading groceries in their car at the store at 11250 Southeast 82nd Avenue in Happy Valley Monday morning. Witnesses say someone in a red late-model sedan fired at least two shots at the Acura, missing the victim by inches. Deputies found a single bullet hole in the hood of the car.

No injuries were reported. The sheriff’s office says the victim does not know the suspect, and a motive for the shooting is unknown.

The shooting hits close to home for one KXL reporter Jacob Dean:

Read more:

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in a Winco parking lot that left a bullet-hole in the hood of an Acura. The Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect vehicle — a late-model red sedan. Photos are attached, including a suspect-vehicle photo.

At 9:06 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting in the Winco parking lot at 11250 S.E. 82nd Ave.

Upon arrival, deputies found an Acura with a single bullet hole in the hood. However, an eyewitness indicated that two rounds were fired. There were no injuries.

Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) responded to the scene. Deputies and CSI personnel have finished processing the scene. Forensic experts have determined that the bullet struck the victim’s vehicle near the front headlight and missed the victim — who was loading groceries through a car door at the time — by inches.

The victim does not know the suspect, and a motive for the shooting is unknown at this writing.

A red late-model sedan was identified as the suspect vehicle in the incident, and deputies have secured a surveillance photo of the suspect vehicle (attached).

A photo from the scene of the damaged vehicle is also attached.

ADDITIONAL TIPS SOUGHT

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking additional information in this case. Anyone with information is urged to send a tip — by phone at 503-655-8441 or 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/ contact/tip.jsp . Please reference CCSO Case # 19-000494.