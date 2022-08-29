Bullets Fly, Killing 4, Wounding 9 This Weekend In Portland

Credit: MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. — This past weekend was the second deadliest of the year and one of the more violent in months with four people dead by homicide and nine others wounded in shootings.

A man was shot and killed at Northwest 6th and Flanders around 9:30pm on Friday.

A woman died on Southeast 92nd just north of Powell around 7:00am on Saturday in what appears to be domestic violence. 33-year-old Mohamed Osdan Adan was arrested and charged with Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Two men were shot and killed on Sunday night; one on Southeast 148th near Stark around 9:30pm and the other at Northeast Broadway near Victoria Avenue about 90 minutes later.

There have now been 62 homicides and over 870 shootings that have wounded about 275 people so far this year in Portland.

“Critical incidents such as these take a significant number of police resources to respond and investigate”, said Portland Police in a news release.

There were seven non-fatal shootings between Sunday and Monday morning.

Two teens were shot near a street race at North Going and Basin Avenue on Sunday morning at 1:00am. Two hours later, a man who was dumpster driving near North Force and Marine Drive says somebody yelled for him to stop and then shot him. That same hour, a woman was shot in the leg on Southeast Powell near 148th. A man and woman were shot around 9:30 on Sunday evening at Southeast 122nd and East Burnside. Three people were shot at another street race near the Interstate 5 overpass at NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 11:00pm.

There were two cases of shots being fired that reportedly did not injure anybody. A woman allegedly fired a gun near Northeast 99th and Glisan around 3:00am on Sunday and a shell casing was found. Finally, a ride-share driver was held at gunpoint in their vehicle around 3:00am on Monday. She convinced the suspect that she needed gas. When she pulled into the station at SE Grand Avenue and Morrison and got out of the vehicle, the suspect fired a gunshot most likely into the air.