Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road

WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night.

Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm. Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch. There were guns in both cars.

A man walking along the road said his vehicle had been shot at and he appeared to be injured.

Four people were taken to the hospital, but investigators say there were not wounded by bullets.

49-year-old Thomas Malcom of Washougal was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault.