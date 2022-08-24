KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo
The Lars Larson Show
12:00pm - 4:00pm

Bullets Fly, Cars Crash On Washougal River Road

August 24, 2022 11:42AM PDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHOUGAL, Wash. – Bullets were flying on Washougal River Road late Tuesday night.

Neighbors reported gunshots around 10:45pm.  Clark County Sheriff’s deputies found two vehicles that had crashed into each other several times over a two-mile stretch.  There were guns in both cars.

A man walking along the road said his vehicle had been shot at and he appeared to be injured.

Four people were taken to the hospital, but investigators say there were not wounded by bullets.

49-year-old Thomas Malcom of Washougal was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault.

More about:
car crash
Shooting
Thomas Malcom
washougal

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
3

Search Continues For Killer Of Estacada Couple In 2019
4

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Expands Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping To Schools
5

Suspect Still Wanted In Shooting Death Outside Hillsboro Bar