      Weather Alert

Buehler Donates Sondland Campaign Contributions to Charity

Dec 4, 2019 @ 6:59am
?????????????????????????????????????????

Bend, Or. –  Republican Knute Buehler has donated more than $22,000 in campaign contributions from Gordan Sondland to charity. Oregonlive reports Buehler made the move after three women  last week accused Sondland of unwanted touching and kissing. Sondland, who is now EU Ambassador, has denied the allegations.

Buehler received the contributions during his unsuccessful  run for Governor last year. He is currently considering a run for the Second Congressional District seat being vacated by Greg Walden.

TAGS
campaign contribtuions Gordan Sondland Knute Buehler
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map