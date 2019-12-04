Buehler Donates Sondland Campaign Contributions to Charity
Bend, Or. – Republican Knute Buehler has donated more than $22,000 in campaign contributions from Gordan Sondland to charity. Oregonlive reports Buehler made the move after three women last week accused Sondland of unwanted touching and kissing. Sondland, who is now EU Ambassador, has denied the allegations.
Buehler received the contributions during his unsuccessful run for Governor last year. He is currently considering a run for the Second Congressional District seat being vacated by Greg Walden.