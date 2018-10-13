Buehler Criticizes Proposed Federal Rule Changes On Immigrants

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – State Rep. Knute Buehler, seeking middle ground on immigration issues in his race for governor of Oregon, criticized the Trump administration for pursuing rule changes that could hurt health care for immigrants.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Buehler on Thursday blasted a proposed rule from the Department of Homeland Security. It would make it harder for immigrants to win permanent residency in the U.S. if they use Medicaid and other public health programs.

Buehler, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, has been facing heat from immigration advocates upset at his support for Measure 105. That initiative would repeal Oregon’s three-decade old sanctuary law, which limits state and local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.