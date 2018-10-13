Buehler Criticizes Proposed Federal Rule Changes On Immigrants
By Jordan Vawter
|
Oct 12, 2018 @ 6:18 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – State Rep. Knute Buehler, seeking middle ground on immigration issues in his race for governor of Oregon, criticized the Trump administration for pursuing rule changes that could hurt health care for immigrants.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Buehler on Thursday blasted a proposed rule from the Department of Homeland Security. It would make it harder for immigrants to win permanent residency in the U.S. if they use Medicaid and other public health programs.

Buehler, the Republican gubernatorial candidate, has been facing heat from immigration advocates upset at his support for Measure 105. That initiative would repeal Oregon’s three-decade old sanctuary law, which limits state and local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Cougar on the Prowl Near Kelso Schools New Turn To Hart Family Case Mayor Expands Trash Can Service Downtown Legally Blind Woman Wants Crosswalk Installed at SE 77th And Woodstock Court Hears Arguments in Transgender Military Service Ban Man Gets Probation For Forcing Emergency Landing In Oklahoma
Comments