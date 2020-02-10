      Weather Alert

Buehler Changes Tune On President Trump

Feb 10, 2020 @ 11:48am
?????????????????????????????????????????

BEND, Ore. (AP) – In 2018, the Republican party’s candidate for governor of Oregon painted himself as a centrist, criticized President Donald Trump’s environmental stance and said he didn’t want to be linked to divisive national figures.

Knute Buehler lost.

Now, Buehler is running for a seat in Congress in a district covering a conservative swath of Oregon, and has taken Trump into a tight embrace.

Buehler’s campaign video features Trump at a rally and touring a border wall, with Buehler declaring that he opposed impeachment.

Buehler’s turnaround underscores how Republican candidates across the country have been wrestling with opposing strategies: Cozy up to Trump, or distance themselves and risk losing an election.

TAGS
Buehler Congress Knute trump
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Heartbreak At The Beach
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport