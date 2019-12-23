Budget Crisis For Community College In Washington State
SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) – Facing a nearly $2 million budget shortfall, administrators at Shoreline Community College have begun a program-by-program review to decide which they will cut.
Some fear a popular dental hygiene program could be eliminated entirely.
The Seattle Times reports the Shoreline program attracts about 120 applicants each year but accepts just 24.
In a campus budget update this month, Shoreline Community College President Cheryl Roberts said every program remains under consideration for cuts.