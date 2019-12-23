      Weather Alert

Budget Crisis For Community College In Washington State

Dec 23, 2019 @ 11:47am

SHORELINE, Wash. (AP) – Facing a nearly $2 million budget shortfall, administrators at Shoreline Community College have begun a program-by-program review to decide which they will cut.

Some fear a popular dental hygiene program could be eliminated entirely.

The Seattle Times reports the Shoreline program attracts about 120 applicants each year but accepts just 24.

In a campus budget update this month, Shoreline Community College President Cheryl Roberts said every program remains under consideration for cuts.

