Buddy Fest NW: Northwest Down Syndrome Association

Portland, Oregon-Each fall, Northwest Down Syndrome Association (NWDSA) kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month with Buddy Fest NW to promote acceptance and inclusion of all people with Down syndrome.

(From the NWDSA)

A day of pride, celebration, awareness, family fun, and community building Buddy Fest NW brings families, friends, and communities together. Last year, 2,200 participants throughout Portland and SW Washington—brand new babies, adults, teens, coworkers, advocates, teachers, corporate teams, government officials—everyone is welcome to join in this day celebrating diversity and inclusion.

NWDSA’s largest annual fundraiser Funds raised at Buddy Fest NW help empower and support families and individuals, connect new parents to the community, increase education, promote public understanding and acceptance, increase competence of professionals, work toward

full inclusion, and defend the civil rights of individuals with disabilities.

NWDSA is a grassroots organization that values relationships, social justice, equity, diversity, and self-determination. We believe every child deserves to be born into a community of respect and high expectations, and we work to educate, connect, and empower parents and professionals to make this a reality. NWDSA creates and nurtures a loving and inclusive community celebrating every person with a disability, including Down syndrome.

NWDSA Is Celebrating 25 Years!

What is Down syndrome?

Down syndrome is a genetic condition that occurs in approximately one in every 691 live births. It is the most frequently-occurring chromosomal syndrome and reaches across all races, ethnicities, and socio-economic groups. Recent advances in our understanding of Down syndrome have resulted in dramatic improvements in life span and in the potential of individuals with Down syndrome. People with Down syndrome are successfully included in school, attend college, hold meaningful jobs, get married, make positive contributions in their communities, and lead fulfilled lives.

Programs funded by Buddy Fest NW proceeds:

• New parent outreach and ongoing support

• Spanish-language outreach & resources

• New Parent Guide & Healing Hearts booklets

• Play groups & family socials

• World Down Syndrome Day Celebration on 3/21

• Printed and email newsletters

• Medical and genetic outreach and advocacy

• Youth Group and advocacy

• Resourcefulness Center weekly drop-in hours

• Workshops on child development, nutrition, assistive technology, state & county programs, financial resources, behavior, fitness & more.

