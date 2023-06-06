Brush Fire On Vancouver’s Burnt Bridge Creek Trail Quickly Contained By Firefighters

Vancouver, Wash – The Vancouver Fire Department swiftly responded to reports of a grass/brush fire on a hillside near the Burnt Bridge Creek Trail between NE Andresen Road and NE 86th Avenue. Numerous witnesses called 911 to report flames reaching approximately ten feet in height, spreading uphill through dense vegetation, and being propelled by strong winds.

Fire units from the Burnt Bridge Creek trailhead off NE Andresen Road initiated a coordinated attack on the fire from below, while additional units were dispatched to the 8000 block of NE 16th Street to protect nearby homes and approach the fire from above. Firefighting efforts were hindered by challenging conditions such as thick vegetation, steep terrain, and intensified fire behavior caused by winds gusting at twenty miles per hour. Crews also had to maneuver cautiously around high-voltage overhead lines situated directly above the fire.

Seventeen fire units, comprising approximately thirty-five firefighters, successfully brought the two-acre fire under control. The Washington Department of Natural Resources sent firefighting personnel to assist, and a firefighting helicopter was put on standby but ultimately not deployed.

As a precautionary measure, twelve homes were evacuated to ensure the safety of residents. The evacuation lasted for approximately three hours, during which no injuries were reported.

The Vancouver Fire Marshals Office has initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Assisting the Vancouver Fire Department were the Washington Department of Natural Resources, Clark Public Utilities, Bonneville Power Administration, and Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency.