Brush Fire Near Aloha May Have Been Intentionally Set With Fireworks

Jul 6, 2021 @ 11:15am

ALOHA, Ore. — A brush fire near Southwest 229th and Rosedale Road spread quickly early Monday evening, burning dangerously close to homes.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set and may have been started by fireworks based on statements from witnesses and burn patterns.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to any homes or outbuildings and had it under control in about 45 minutes.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was seen leaving the area in a vehicle just after 6:00pm.

