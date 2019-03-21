Brush Fire Forces Evacuations In Cowlitz County

Kelso, Washington -The North Maple Fire is burning southeast of Kelso, and has spread to over 40 acres.

About 90 homes are being threatened by the fire that broke out last night near Walker Road. An evacuation order has been issued for homes on Walker Road and and all roads off Walker.

Cowlitz County Firefighters believe out-of-control campfires and burn piles, along with the strong east winds are to blame. A temporary evacuation shelter has been set up at the Kalama High School gym.

An emergency burn ban is now in effect in Cowlitz County, but neighboring Clark County has not. John Saltenberger with the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center tells Newspartner KGW long range forecasters predict the Pacific Northwest will have another warm and dry Spring and Summer.

Fire images courtesy of News partner KGW.