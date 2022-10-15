KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Brush Fire Breaks Out Northwest Of Mist

October 14, 2022 8:55PM PDT
Two acre fire burning on steep terrain. Photo via Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD Facebook page

PORTLAND, Ore. – A brush fire has broken out near Fishhawk Lake, northwest of the small town of Mist. As of 8:30pm Friday, the fire has spread to 2 acres, on very steep terrain.

Multiple agencies have responded to help with the fire, including the Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD, Vernonia Rural Fire Protection District and the Oregon Department of Forestry.

The Mist-Birkenfeld RFPD say the fire is located on Fishhawk Loop Road off of Greasy Spoon Road, and ask that you avoid the area.

