KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Brunch Done Celebration Style!

April 16, 2024 7:18AM PDT
Share
Brunch Done Celebration Style!
Photo by Veronica Carter

Brunch isn’t just about eating.  Brunch has become a beloved cultural phenomenon in recent years.   It’s a very social celebratory event.  Yes, the food is outstanding, but there’s more to it than that.  It’s a gathering of friends who take a leisurely approach to eating a breakfast and lunch combo while they talk, celebrate, and just enjoy each other’s company.  Mermosa PDX is billed as a supper and brunch club on NW 23rd in Portland.   The menu is a blend of Haitian and Caribbean food and some of the menu items include: Shrimp and Grits and the Taco Trio, Chicken and Waffles, Coconut French Toast with Strawberry Pineapple Compote, and Loaded Kreyol Potatoes.

James Shippy and Veronica Carter went there for lunch last week and talked to owner Desiree Noisette.  You can hear that here:

 

 

Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter
Photo by Veronica Carter

More about:
brunch
Mermosa PDX
Veronica's EATS

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Edges Closer To 7%, Rising To Highest Level Since Early March
2

Gun Supervisor For 'Rust' Movie Gets 18 Months In Prison For Fatal Shooting By Alec Baldwin On Set
3

US Applications For Jobless Benefits Rise To Highest Level In Two Months, But Layoffs Remain Low
4

Let’s Worry About Our Own Homeless and Jobless Before We Spend A Fortune On Everyone Else’s
5

Marvel Actor Jonathan Major Avoids Jail Time, Sentenced To Counseling For Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend