Brunch Done Celebration Style!

Brunch isn’t just about eating. Brunch has become a beloved cultural phenomenon in recent years. It’s a very social celebratory event. Yes, the food is outstanding, but there’s more to it than that. It’s a gathering of friends who take a leisurely approach to eating a breakfast and lunch combo while they talk, celebrate, and just enjoy each other’s company. Mermosa PDX is billed as a supper and brunch club on NW 23rd in Portland. The menu is a blend of Haitian and Caribbean food and some of the menu items include: Shrimp and Grits and the Taco Trio, Chicken and Waffles, Coconut French Toast with Strawberry Pineapple Compote, and Loaded Kreyol Potatoes.

James Shippy and Veronica Carter went there for lunch last week and talked to owner Desiree Noisette. You can hear that here: