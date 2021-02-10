      Weather Alert

Bruce Springsteen faces drunken driving charge in New Jersey

Feb 10, 2021 @ 10:45am

HIGHLANDS, N.J. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen is facing a drunken driving charge in New Jersey.

Springsteen was arrested Nov. 14 in a part of the Gateway National Recreation Area on the New Jersey coast, a spokesperson for the National Park Service confirmed Wednesday.

The park is on a narrow, beach-ringed peninsula, with views across a bay to New York City. It is about 15 miles north of Asbury Park, where Springsteen got his start as a musician and bandleader and which was later made famous with his debut album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.”

Springsteen received citations for driving while under the influence, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area. The spokesperson said Springsteen was cooperative.

TAGS
Bruce Rock and Roll
Popular Posts
Should Americans Get A 2 Thousand Dollar Check Every Month Just Because Of The China Virus?
One NW Mayor Is Standing Up To Lockdown Kate Brown
Couple Missing On Camping Trip Found
Route 99 Roadhouse In Clackamas County Loses Liquor License Over Pandemic Protocols
With More Vaccine Doses On The Way, Oregon Changes Timeline