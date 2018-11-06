PORTLAND, Ore.– Oregon Governor Kate Brown is pretty sure she’ going to win the election. she’s spent the last couple of days visiting college campuses . Today she was at Portland State University . A crowd of about 50 students gathered around to hear what she had to say . Brown commented that her competitor Knute Buehler has been a worthy opponent. she intends to complete the agenda she’s already started when she wins. she tells KXL she got up early exercised and had her daily favorite for breakfast, oatmeal.
Brown Last Campaign Swing At PSU
Nov 6, 2018 @ 2:33 PM