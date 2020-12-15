      Weather Alert

Governor Brown Calls for Special Session

Dec 15, 2020 @ 7:37am
Oregon Governor Kate Brown says she will call for a Special Session of the Oregon Legislature at 8:00 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21.

The Governor says the state faces pressing issues caused by the pandemic and Oregon’s Historic wild fire season.

Included in the Governor’s budget priorities are aid for tenants and landlords, funding for vaccine distribution and contact tracing, wildfire prevention and community preparedness, and support for reopening schools.

