KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Broad Rise In Wealth Has Boosted Most US Households Since 2020 And Helped Sustain Economic Growth

October 18, 2023 10:08AM PDT
Share
Broad Rise In Wealth Has Boosted Most US Households Since 2020 And Helped Sustain Economic Growth
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The net worth of the typical U.S. household grew at the fastest pace in more than three decades from 2019 through 2022, while low interest rates made it easier for households to pay their debts.

Wealth for the median household — the midpoint between the richest and poorest households — jumped 37% during those three years, the Federal Reserve reported, to nearly $193,000. (The figures are adjusted for inflation.)

The increase reflected primarily a jump in home values and higher stock prices and a rise in the proportion of Americans who own homes and stocks.

The increased wealth helps explain the surprising durability of the economy this year and the consumer spending that powers about two-thirds of it.

More about:
economy
Growth

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Surges To 7.57%, Holding At Highest Level Since 2000
2

Prosecutors Seeking To Recharge Actor Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting On Movie Set
3

Oregon Republican Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer Declines To Vote For Jim Jordan As Speaker Of The House
4

Former President Trump Told To Keep Volume Down After Getting Animated At New York Civil Fraud Trial
5

US Inflation Eased Slightly Last Month As Price Increases Slow Descent