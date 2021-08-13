      Weather Alert
Excessive Heat Warning In Effect Through Saturday

Britney Spears’ Dad To Exit Conservatorship

Aug 12, 2021 @ 5:01pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Britney Spears’ father has agreed to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, but his departure is not imminent.

James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down once an orderly transition can be made.

The decision comes after months of public and legal wrangling by his daughter and her new attorney.

Britney Spears’ new lawyer praised the decision, but promised to continue a vigorous investigation into Jamie Spears.

Thursday’s filing says Spears “does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.

TAGS
Britney Spears Conservatorship dad
Popular Posts
Big Win For $1T Infrastructure Bill
Cooling Centers Open During Heat Wave
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment
Seattle Fires Two Police Officers Who Attended Jan. 6th Rally
NW Government Shows That Christians Are Okay To Discriminate Against
Connect With Us Listen To Us On