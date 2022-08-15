      Weather Alert

British Regulator 1st To OK Moderna’s Updated COVID Booster

Aug 15, 2022 @ 10:30am

LONDON (AP) – British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine that includes protection against the omicron variant, which the government said would now be offered to people aged 50 and over in the fall.

In a statement on Monday, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency says it has given the green light to Moderna’s combination “bivalent” vaccine, which will be used as an adult booster shot.

Such an approach is used with flu shots, which are adjusted each year depending on the variants that are circulating and can protect against four influenza strains.

TAGS
British Coronavirus Covid-19 Moderna Pandemic vaccine
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Search Continues For Killer Of Estacada Couple In 2019
Suspect Still Wanted In Shooting Death Outside Hillsboro Bar
200 TriMet Bus Shelters Damaged This Summer
Man Walking On Tracks Dies After Hit By Train In Salem
Connect With Us Listen To Us On