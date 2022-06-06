      Weather Alert

British Prime Minister Johnson Survives No-Confidence Vote

Jun 6, 2022 @ 1:12pm
FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament, in London, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Britain’s governing Conservatives will hold a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, June 6, 2022 that could oust him as Britain’s leader. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON (AP) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support in his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future.

Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others.

Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

